Nigeria: Just in - INEC Headquarters Suspends Collation of Governorship Results in Enugu, Abia

In its Monday statement, INEC said an immediate review of the results from the affected areas in Abia and Enugu is being undertaken.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended further collation of governorship results in two local government areas of Enugu State over allegations of irregularities.

The INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Okoye, a lawyer, said the commission has also suspended the collation of governorship results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

"It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area," the INEC spokesperson said.

He said the commission took the decision after reviewing the conduct of the 18 March governorship elections across the country.

Enugu

Mr Okoye said two local government areas in Enugu State - Nsukka and Nkanu East - were suspended due to reports from the state collation official calling for the review of the governorship election in the areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at the collation centre in the state, on Sunday, the Labour Party (LP) agent, Eugene Edeoga, had demanded the cancellation of results from Nkanu East over alleged non-usage of BVAS during the election in the council area.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, who identified himself simply as Uzo, also demanded the cancellation of results from Nsukka Local Government Area over alleged irregularities.

The party agent for New Redemption Party also demanded the cancellation of results from Enugu East Local Government Area, alleging that there were cases of voter intimidation and suppression in the area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the demands, the Returning Officer for the election, Maduebibisi Iwe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Umudike, asked the party agents to submit a written petition to be forwarded to the INEC headquarters for consideration.

In his Monday statement, Mr Okoye said an immediate review of the results from the affected areas in Abia and Enugu is being undertaken.

"Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated," Mr Okoye stated.

"A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded."

He appealed to political parties, candidates and voters affected by the commission's decision to show "understanding and patience."