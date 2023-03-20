South Africa: Authorities Arrest 87 Protestors

Economic Freedom Fighters take to the streets during the "nationa' shutdown" protest on March 20, 2023.

Law enforcement officers through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), have arrested 87 protestors across the country for public violence related offences.

The arrests follows the announcement by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that they will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown on Monday and have called on all South Africans to participate.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the NATJOINTS said in the last 12 hours 41 people were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in North West, 15 in Free State.

There are also arrests in other provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. Updates will be provided as and when information becomes available.

"Since the beginning of the integrated deployments, the NATJOINTS together with the respective Provjoints have been monitoring the situation closely to prevent and combat any acts of lawlessness and criminality," the NATJOINTS said.

At least 24 300 tyres have been confiscated by law enforcement agencies. These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality.

About 6 000 tyres were seized in the Western Cape, 4 500 in the Free State, 3 600 in Gauteng, 1 513 in the Eastern Cape and a few in other provinces.

"The NATJOINTS re-affirms its commitment to serving and protecting both law abiding protestors and non-protestors. The NATJOINTS will not allow and tolerate any forms of lawlessness and acts of criminality. Anyone found to be contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly.

"Law enforcement officers are on high alert and will continue to prevent and combat any acts of criminality, maintain public order, protect the inhabitants of South Africa and their property as well as uphold and enforce the law," the NATJOINTS said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property after an explosion caused damage to a house in Pimville, Soweto.

They are investigating the possible use of commercial explosives in this incident. The matter remains under investigation.