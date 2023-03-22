South Africa: Political Minnows Join EFF's National Protest, but the Big Fish All Give It a Miss

Economic Freedom Fighters take to the streets during the "nationa' shutdown" protest on March 20, 2023.

analysis

The EFF's attempt at a 'national shutdown' on Monday attracted several small political formations that united against a common enemy -- the ANC government -- but failed to rope in big political players, taxi associations and major worker unions.

As thousands of EFF supporters throughout South Africa left their homes to protest against the failures of the ANC government, smaller parties joined the picket lines in solidarity at the flagship rally in Pretoria.

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile was among a handful of those at the forefront of the march in Pretoria. She did not wear any of the party's regalia, but a white T-shirt branded, "We see you".

Heading to the Union Buildings, marchers took several breaks as they listened to messages from other political formations, including the African Transformation Movement, United Democratic Movement, African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance, Land Party and Forum 4 Service Delivery, which heeded EFF leader Julius Malema's call.

Gcobani Ndzongana, the president of the Land Party, thanked Malema for what he labelled a moment long overdue, in a country where millions...