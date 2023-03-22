South Africa: Political Minnows Join EFF's National Protest, but the Big Fish All Give It a Miss

Floyd Shivambu/Twitter
Economic Freedom Fighters take to the streets during the "nationa' shutdown" protest on March 20, 2023.
20 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

The EFF's attempt at a 'national shutdown' on Monday attracted several small political formations that united against a common enemy -- the ANC government -- but failed to rope in big political players, taxi associations and major worker unions.

As thousands of EFF supporters throughout South Africa left their homes to protest against the failures of the ANC government, smaller parties joined the picket lines in solidarity at the flagship rally in Pretoria.

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile was among a handful of those at the forefront of the march in Pretoria. She did not wear any of the party's regalia, but a white T-shirt branded, "We see you".

Heading to the Union Buildings, marchers took several breaks as they listened to messages from other political formations, including the African Transformation Movement, United Democratic Movement, African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance, Land Party and Forum 4 Service Delivery, which heeded EFF leader Julius Malema's call.

Read more in Daily Maverick: "Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA"

Gcobani Ndzongana, the president of the Land Party, thanked Malema for what he labelled a moment long overdue, in a country where millions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.