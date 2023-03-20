Guinea Bissau/Nigeria: Afcon 2023 Qualifiers - Iwobi, Five Other Players, Arrive Ahead of Guinea Bissau Ties

The majority of the remaining 17 invited players, including captain Ahmed Musa, are expected in Abuja on Monday.

Six of the invited Super Eagles players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Guinea Bissau's Djurtus have already arrived in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja officials of the team have confirmed.

The early arrivals in Abuja as confirmed via a tweet from the Super Eagles Twitter handle on Monday morning are Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Semi Ajayi.

Apart from Akpoguma, the other five players that have arrived in Abuja are all based in England.

The Super Eagles will be camped at the John Woods Hotel ahead of Friday's game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Also expected from his base in France, where he plays for FC Nantes, is Simon Moses.

Simon, one of the longest-serving players in the team, is expected to play a key role in the two games that could see the Super Eagles snatch an early ticket to the 34th AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire early next year.

With six maximum points from their previous two matches, victory in the top-of-the-table clashes will see the three-time champions, Nigeria soar to 12 points and most probably in an unassailable position.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Bissau Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sierra Leone could earn six points in their clashes with Sao Tome and Principe, but that still keeps them on seven points, and the Super Eagles still have a home game against bottom-of-the-table Sao Tome and Principe on the final matchday of the campaign.

While the majority of the remaining 17 invited players, including captain Ahmed Musa, are expected in Abuja later on Monday, the team will be having its first training session by 5 pm on Monday.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England)