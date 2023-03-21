Nigeria: INEC Declares Adamawa Governorship Election Inconclusive

20 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

After the announcement of results from Adamawa's 21 local government areas, Mr Fintiri polled the highest votes in the election that has now been declared inconclusive.

The electoral commission, INEC, has declared the governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.

Although final results tallied by INEC showed that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP scored the highest votes, INEC said the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Mr Fintiri and the runner-up, Aisha Dahiru of the APC.

A new date will be fixed for re-run elections in areas where elections could not hold in the state.

At the end of the official tally of results, Mr Fintiri defeated Mrs Dahiru, popularly called Binani, with a margin of over 30,000 votes.

The incumbent governor scored 421,524 votes while Mrs Dahiru won 390,275 votes.

Mr Fintiri also won the election in 13 of Adamawa's 21 local government areas while Binani won in the remaining eight.

The race to the Adamawa government house was a closely contested one between the two candidates.

Binani, a serving senator, is popular in the state mainly for her philanthropy.

See the final result as declared by INEC below.

Final Governorship Results as declared by INEC:

No Reg Voters: 2196566

No Acc Voters: 859964

AA - 641

ADC - 2996

ADP - 2134

APC - 390275

APGA - 876

APM - 603

APP - 284

LP - 2729

NNPP - 4847

NRM - 1237

PDP - 421524

PRP - 1185

SDP - 6865

YPP - 1425

ZLP - 199

Total valid Votes: 837820

Rejected votes: 14888

Total Vote cast: 852708

