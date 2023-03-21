Nigeria: Soludo Denies N3.5bn Vote-Buying Allegation

20 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

A statement described the vote-buying allegation as "satanic, despicable and illogical".

Christian Aburime, the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has debunked rumours making the rounds that his principal spent N3.5 billion in the 18 March House of Assembly election in the state.

Mr Aburime, in a statement issued in Awka on Monday, described the claim as "satanic, despicable and illogical" as N3.5 billion could not be disbursed at a time when the society was passing through a cash crunch.

He said Mr Soludo did not need to buy votes to win an election because he is "a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State."

Mr Aburime said the "bogus claims by the authors are a figment of their imagination and should be disregarded by the general public."

"The allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government's Naira Redesign Policy which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s)," the statement said.

"Anambra people are advised to disregard the group which made the allegations as it had been known to be serial blackmailers over the years and do not serve any useful purpose to society.

"Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win an election, he is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.