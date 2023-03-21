Nigeria: Ekiti Governor's Wife Rejoices As Women Win 6 of 26 Legislative Seats

An official described the development as another sign of women empowerment.

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, on Monday felicitated with elected members of the state's House of Assembly, especially the six female members.

At the end of the March 18 House of Assembly elections in Ekiti, six women clinched six of the 26 seats in the house.

The governor's wife expressed happiness that six of the 26 elected members are women and appreciated the electorate for their support which, she said, aided their outstanding victory at the polls.

Mrs Oyebanji urged Ekiti people not to relent in their support for the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration so as to bring more women into governance.

She noted that Ekiti would now be regarded as a trail blazer and role model for other states as the state with the highest number of women in the House of Assembly.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olubunmi Adelugba, expressed delight at the emergence of more women in the electoral contest.

She described the development as another sign of women empowerment.

"I am happy because women legislators are not reducing in number; rather we are increasing.

"I always tell my colleagues that are returning, that the 7th Assembly would be perfect, especially now that there are more women, because anywhere there are women, there is sanity," she said.

The six elected female members of the Assembly are: Bose Olowookere (APC-Efon), Iyabo Fakunle-Okiemeh (APC-Ilejemeje) and Mariam Ogunlade (APC-Emure). Others are Bolaji Olagbaju (APC-Ado II), Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin), and Abimbola Solanke (APC-Moba).

The elected female members appreciated the governor's wife and all Ekiti women for their encouragement and support before, during and after the elections. They promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

They called for more support for the Oyebanji-led administration and for the incoming 7th Assembly in the state.