Ghana: Ue Regional Minister Urges Residents to Take Covid-19 Vaccines

20 March 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali, Isd

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has launched Covid-19 Emergency Response Project (CERP) at Bolgatanga last Friday.

This follows the decision of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to quarantine two students with suspected cases of the disease.

Mr Yakubu said the main objective of the CERP is to ensure that the public is encouraged to take the Covid-19 vaccines which have suffered low patronage.

He urged those who have not yet received the vaccines to do so at the facilities near them.

The Minister disclosed that the GHS has begun contact tracing to check the possible spread of the virus in the region.

The Regional Deputy Director of the GHS in charge of Public Health, Dr Josephat Nyuzaghl, also advised those who have taken their first jabs to take the second and the booster.

He also urged pregnant women to go for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which has been recommended for them and 15-year-old children.

On his part, the Human Development Coordinator of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocesan Development Organization (NABOCADO), Dr Joseph Ayembilla, said hand washing, the use of nose masks, physical distancing and full vaccination have proven to contain the spread of COVID-19.

