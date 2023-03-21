Nigeria: Katsina Governorship - Sdp Candidate Concedes Defeat, Urges Supporters to Be Peaceful

20 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"No one in any circumstances should take the law into his hands if we truly believe power comes and is given by God..." he said.

Ibrahim Zakari-Talba, Katsina State gubernatorial candidate of the Social Development Party (SDP), on Monday said he has accepted the outcome of Saturday's elections "in good faith".

Mr Zakari-Talba disclosed this in a statement released on Monday in Katsina, in reaction to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dikko Radda, as the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

"As the outcome of the elections had been announced, I would like to take this rare opportunity to thank God for making it possible for us to participate in this historic election in good health and spirit.

"My good intentions for Katsina state would not be dampened by what happened by God's grace," he said.

He pointed out that the election has been won and lost, adding that "but for me, we have won since the people, especially the voiceless and the downtrodden, (we) have identified with them."

According to Mr Zakari-Talba, this is more valuable to him than winning an election, saying it was a historic moment for him.

"The campaign tour is an eye opener that showed me all that glitter is definitely not gold, we went to more than 2/3 of all 361 wards.

"It has made me more than committed to being steadfast in building a pathway in taking our people out of poverty by doubling up efforts in my philanthropic service.

"I thank Allah for His guidance and direction during and after the campaign," he said.

Mr Zakari-Talba further commended his team, party leadership, family, friends and supporters who were always there for him throughout the exercise.

The SDP candidate also called on his supporters not to relent in their dreams of making Katsina State an epitome of excellence amongst their peers.

"No one in any circumstances should take the law into his hands if we truly believe power comes and is given by God to whom He wants and at the time He wants.

"I assure you that the journey has just begun, not ended. Let's all put what has happened behind us and forge ahead in building a united and prosperous Katsina State," he said.

