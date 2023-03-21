Nigeria: Ramadan 2023 - Look Out for New Moon, NSCIA Tasks Nigerian Muslims

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed for fasting by Muslims worldwide.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has advised Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1444AH from Wednesday.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Monday, the NSCIA Director of Administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, said the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 29 Sha'aban, 1444 AH which is equivalent to 22 March.

Mr Usman-Ugwu noted that if the moon is sighted by Muslims on the said evening, then the Sultan of Sokoto (Abubakar Saad) will declare Thursday, 23 March, as the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH.

However, he said if the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 24 March automatically becomes the first day of Ramadan.

Mr Usman-Ugwu also gave 33 telephone numbers and email addresses that could be used directly to report the sighting of the new Ramadan moon to the NSCIA moonsighting committee.

A full list of the numbers and email contacts is available below.

FIND THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE NSCIA BELOW.

NSCIA/HQ/PRS/044

Date: 27th Sha'aban, 1444 AH

20th March 2023

FELICITATION AND MOONSIGHTING FOR RAMADAN 1444 A.H.

The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proof for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). "So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month"... (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1444 A.H. Ramadan fasting exercise. Council prays that may Allah spare the life of every Muslim to witness, participate fully in and benefit maximally from the noble act of worship (ibaadah).

Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 29th Sha'aban, 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 22nd March 2022.

If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence shall declare Thursday, 23rd March, 2023 as the first day of Ramadan 1444 A.H. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 24th March 2023 shall automatically become the first day of Ramadan.

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1444 AH:

Council enjoins all Muslims to be more prayerful unto Allah, especially in the month of Ramadan; that He should grant us peace, stability, unity and progress in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Council urges Muslim politicians to display the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity both of which represent some of the core lessons of Ramadan. Let those who emerged victorious in the just concluded elections remember that it is the Almighty Allah Who grants power to whom He wishes. Also, those who lost should accept the same with faith and resist any act that may cause disaffection and disunity within the Ummah.

Council also appeals to endowed Muslims in the country to extend their acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan. We also admonish traders not to hoard food products or unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of fasting.

Council hereby enjoins Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout, on the night of Wednesday, 22nd of March 2023, for the announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, of the commencement of the year 1444 A.H. Ramadan fast.

We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world a happy Ramadan in advance.