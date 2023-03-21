Nigeria: Kano APC Speaks On Governorship Election

20 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

We appealed to members to continue to be resolute, loyal and faithful to the party, the government's spokesperson said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has urged its members to remain calm in face of alleged provocations by the members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

The NNPP members who are celebrating the outcome of Saturday's governorship election results in favour of the party's candidate, Abba Kabir, reportedly attacked and vandalised the properties of some of the APC supporters in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how one of the victims, an APC singer, Dauda Kahutu, got his residences, and vehicles vandalised by some of the unidentified hoodlums.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement, appealed to the members to continue to be resolute, loyal and faithful members of the party.

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has called on its members and supporters to remain calm in the face of provocations by elements of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the name of celebrations which could lead to further breakdown of law and order.

"We assured APC members, supporters and the public of the commitment of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's administration to protecting the life and property of the people in the state.

"The APC was carefully analysing the election process and collation of results with a view to taking a decision at the appropriate time," he said.

