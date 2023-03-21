South Africa: Northern Cape's De Aar Residents Express Pessimism Ahead of Human Rights Day - South African News Briefs - March 21, 2023

By Melody Chironda

 

Residents of De Aar Downbeat Ahead of Human Rights Day

The residents of De Aar in the Northern Cape feel that they have nothing to celebrate on Human Rights Day due to ongoing human rights violations in their community, according to a report from SABC News. They cite inadequate healthcare services and increasing unemployment rates as some of the issues they are facing. The residents expressed their concerns on the eve of the Human Rights Day commemoration, which was scheduled to be led by President Cyril Ramaphosa at De Aar West stadium.

Mashatile Set To Appear Before Parliament for The First Time  as Deputy President 

Newly appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to make his first appearance before members of Parliament in what is expected to be a busy week in the House, reports EWN. Mashatile was recently appointed leader of government business with the president releasing the details of his duties and responsibilities. Mashatile's assignments have already been outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and these include fast-tracking land reform and dealing with service delivery hotspots.

Winter of Discontent Looms as Power Utility Eskom Races Against Time

In January, Eskom chair Mpho Makwana warned South Africans that Stage 2 and Stage 3 load shedding would become a near-permanent fixture over the next two years. So far this year, it's been more a case of Stage 3 and Stage 4 … with sprinklings of Stage 5 and 6 thrown in for good measure, reports Moneyweb. According to Bloomberg, Eskom has confirmed that it will not achieve its goal of adding 1,862MW of generation capacity from its six primary power stations by the end of this month. This shortfall is equivalent to almost two stages of load shedding.  The problem staring Eskom in the face is that peak demand in winter will be at least 3 000MW higher than the ±30 000MW it is currently generating.

