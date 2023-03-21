Nigeria: It's Official - PDP's Dauda Lawal Wins Zamfara, Defeats Governor Matawalle

Zamfara State has 14 local government areas out of which PDP's Dauda Lawal won 10, while Mr Matawalle of the APC won the remaining four.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect of Zamfara State.

The result was announced by the state collation officer, Kashim Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Tuesday morning, in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Mr Lawal polled 377,726 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle who got 311,976 votes.

National Rescue Movement (NRM) candidate Aliyu Dansadau came a distant third with 2,416 while Ahmed Yahuza of the Labour Party got 573. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) withdrew from the race earlier.

"I, Kashim Shehu hereby certified that I'm the Returning Officer for the 2023 general elections held on the 18 of March in Zamfara state.... That Lawal Dauda of party PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and hereby returned governor-elect of Zamfara state...," Mr Shehu said.

Zamfara State has 14 local government areas out of which Mr Lawal won 10, while Mr Matawalle won the remaining four.

Mr Dauda won Anka, Bukkuyum, Shinkafi, Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi, Bungudu, Maru Kaura Namoda and Zurmi while Mr Matawalle won Maradun, Talata Mafara, Birnin Magaji and Bakura local government areas.