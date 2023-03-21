Nigeria: PDP's Kefas Agbu Wins Taraba Governorship Election

21 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Richard Akinwumi

The state Returning Officer Prof M.A. Abdulazeez declared Agbu the winner at 12:30 am on Tuesday.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, has been declared the governor-elect having scored the highest number of votes in the 18 March election.

M.A. Abdulazeez, a professor and returning officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, said Mr Agbu polled 302,614 votes to defeat the candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Muhammad Yahaya, who scored 202,277 votes, Channels TV reported.

Mr Agbu is a retired Nigerian army lieutenant colonel and former PDP state chairman. The results were declared by INEC in Jalingo, the state capital, according to Channels.

