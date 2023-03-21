Nigeria: I Stand By My Promises to the People - Kaduna Governor-Elect

INEC on Monday declared Mr Sani of the APC as winner of Saturday's governorship election in Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State governor-elect, Uba Sani, has pledged to fulfill the promises made to the people during his campaign.

Mr Sani, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in his acceptance speech in Kaduna on Monday after he was declared winner of the election.

He thanked people of the state for reposing their confidence in him, assuring that he would not betray their trust.

Mr Sani, a serving senator for Kauna Central Senatorial District, commended the efforts of APC leaders at all levels for their commitment to ensure the success of the party.

He also thanked the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support.

(NAN)