Nigeria: Katsina PDP Threatens to Sanction Shema, Supporters Over Anti-Party Activities

The Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to sanction a former governor of the state, Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and his supporters for alleged anti-party activities.

The Chairman of PDP, Mr. Lawal Danbaci, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference in Katsina, where he said that the party would examine and follow its constitution to sanction all those involved in anti-party activities.

Danbaci said: "We will follow our party's constitution to sanction whoever is involved in anti-party activities."

Also, the Director General of the state's PDP Campaign Council, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, accused Shema and his supporters of working against the PDP during the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly's elections.

He explained that virtually all Shema's foot soldiers defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that the PDP leader was waiting for the swearing in of the Governor-elect, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, to join APC.

Meanwhile, Shema and his former aides have received Radda and his Deputy, Mr. Faruq Lawal Jobe, on a courtesy call at his residence in Katsina in the wee hours of yesterday.

Radda and his entourage were received by the PDP leader and his former chief of staff and House of Representatives member-elect for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Mr. Idi Kwado, Bishir Tanimu, Lawal Dankaba, Rabiu Gambo Bakori, among others.

Shema, in his remarks congratulated Radda and his deputy for the victory and assured them that his door is always open for support and advice for the betterment of Katsina State.

During the brief visit, special prayers were offered for the success of the incoming APC's administration.