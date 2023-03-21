Nigeria: 2023 Afcon Qualifiers - Onuachu, Musa, Others Swell Eagles Camp to 16 As Team Train

21 March 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Paul Onuachu of Southampton, Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka and Turkish Sivasspor winger, Ahmed Musa were the addition to the Super Eagles list of players that have arrived training camp in Abuja to swell the squad to 16.

Seven other players were being expected as at the time of filing this report at 9.50pm last night.

Super Eagles had their first training session with Portuguese Head Coach, Jose Peseiro in charge yesterday evening. Other players that featured in the training include; Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo as well as fresh invitees Daniel Bameyi and Chijioke Aniagboso

Both Bameyi and Aniagboso were in the Flying Eagles who finished third and qualified for the U20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's opponents in the 2023 AFCON qualifying tournament, Djurtus of Guinea Bissau are expected to touch down in Abuja tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

THISDAY learnt that the team changed earlier plans to storm Nigeria today for Wednesday as part of their plot to unsettle the hosts ahead of their first leg clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Super Eagles are on maximum six points from their defeats of Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, with the Djurtus in second place on four points from their defeat of Sao Tome and Principe and draw with the Leone Stars.

The Guineans however are hoping to upturn the form book with a minimum four out of six against the former African Champions and make qualification into the main tournament much easier before the final match days.

