Nigeria: APC UK Fixes Elective Congress for April 1

Mr Mustapha Abdullahi, a member of APC United Kingdom (UK) Interim National Working Committee (NWC) says the chapter has fixed April 1, for its congress to elect substantive leaders.

Abdullahi said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat, saying a letter on the congress date had been sent to the party's national leadership for approval.

Abudullahi said the committee had earlier on Feb. 16, sent a detailed report on the APC UK chapter to the party's leadership.

This, he said, included steps taken

toward actualising the committe's mandate of conducting a congress within three to six months.

He added that Nigeria's High Commissioner in the UK, Amb. Sarafa Ishola and the party's representative from Nigeria would attend the congress in the UK as observers.

"Nigeria's High Commissioner in the UK will be our Special Guest of Honour and will observe the event in his capacity as Nigeria's number one citizen in the UK.

"We have today, published details of the congress in a publication as required by the party's constitution," Mustapha said.

He added that other leaders of the APC in the diaspora from outside UK were expected at the congress which he said would be held in line with the party's constitution.

He, however, called on the public to be mindful of some imposter group who claimed to be leaders of the APC in the UK, because they were not known by the party.

He decried the spate of fake news on social media, saying there was need for the general public to be guided to avoid being misguided.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the 17 member APC UK Interim National Working Committee was inaugurated in September 2022