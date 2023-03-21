Nigeria: '78m Children At High Risk of Water-Related Crisis in Nigeria'

21 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

As world leaders and relevant organisations convene for the United Nations 2023 water conference, UNICEF has called for urgent action to address the water crisis in Nigeria as water related crises threaten the lives of 78 million children in the country.

A new UNICEF analysis revealed that 78 million children in Nigeria are at the highest risk of a convergence of three water-related threats - inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); related diseases; and climate hazards.

UNICEF Nigeria chief of WASH, Dr. Jane Bevan, in a statement on Monday, said "If we continue at the current pace, it will take 16 years to achieve access to safe water for all in Nigeria. We cannot wait that long, and the time to move quickly is now. Investing in climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene services is not only a matter of protecting children's health today, but also ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come."

She said in Nigeria, one-third of children do not have access to at least basic water at home, and two-thirds do not have basic sanitation services.

"Hand hygiene is also limited, with three-quarters of children unable to wash their hands due to lack of water and soap at home. As a result, Nigeria is one of the 10 countries that carry the heaviest burden of child deaths from diseases caused by inadequate WASH, such as diarrhoeal diseases.

'Nigeria also ranks second out of 163 countries globally with the highest risk of exposure to climate and environmental threats. Groundwater levels are also dropping, requiring some communities to dig wells twice as deep as just a decade ago. At the same time, rainfall has become more erratic and intense, leading to floods that contaminate scarce water supplies, she said.

Bevan said there was a need to rapidly scale-up investment in the sector, including from global climate financing, strengthen climate resilience in the WASH sector and communities, increase effective and accountable systems, coordination, and capacities to provide water and sanitation services, and implement the UN-Water SDG6 global acceleration framework.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.