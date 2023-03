Dauda Lawal Dare of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Saturday's Zamfara State governorship election.

Lawal defeated incumbent Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by polling 377, 726 votes to Matawalle's 311, 976 votes.

Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Kasimu Shehu, who is the VC of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, made the declaration in the wee hours of Tuesday.