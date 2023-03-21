Nigeria: Ekiti Governor's Wife Rejoices As Women Win 6 of 26 Legislative Seats

Wife of Ekiti governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, yesterday felicitated with all elected members of the state's House of Assembly, especially the six female members.

At the end of the March 18 House of Assembly elections in Ekiti, women clinched six of the 26 seats.

The governor's wife expressed happiness that six of the 26 elected members are females and appreciated the electorate for their support, which she said aided the outstanding victory at the polls.

Oyebanji urged Ekiti people not to relent in their support for the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration so as to bring more women into governance.

She noted that Ekiti would now be regarded as a trail blazer and role model for other states as the state with the highest number of women in the House of Assembly.

The six elected female members of the Assembly are: Mrs Bose Olowookere (APC-Efon), Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okiemeh (APC-Ilejemeje) and Mrs Mariam Ogunlade (APC-Emure).

Others are Mrs Bolaji Olagbaju (APC-Ado II), Princess Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin), and Mrs Abimbola Solanke (APC-Moba). (NAN)