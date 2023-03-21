Nigeria: I Stand By My Promises to the People, Says Kaduna Governor-Elect

21 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Kaduna State Governor-elect, Malam Uba Sani, has pledged to fulfil the promises made to the people during his campaign.

Sani, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in his acceptance speech in Kaduna on Monday after he was declared the winner of the election.

He thanked the people of the state for reposing their confidence in him, assuring that he would not betray their trust.

Sani commended the efforts of APC leaders at all levels for their commitment to ensuring the success of the party.

He also thanked the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari, for their support.

