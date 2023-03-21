Liberia: Road Fund Manager Hails President Weah

The Manager of the National Road Fund, (NRF) Mr. Boniface D. Satu has heaped praises on the Liberian Leader, President George M. Weah for his immense construction aimed at transforming the country's road sector.

Speaking recently during an outreach program, organized by the Minsitry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, in the Township of West Point, Mr. Satu indicated that since the ascendency of President Weah, the Country has benefitted immensely from massive road constructions.

The NRF's Manager pointed out that the contruction of roads in rural Liberia has enhanced economic productivity and has helped to improve the lives of Liberians.

"If there are no roads, the people will not get access to the market,"he added.

Mr. Satu mentioned that road construction plays a cardinal role in developing any nation and Liberia is of no exception.

He noted that the Liberian Leader has achieved his promises relative to the pavement of roads to every nook and cranny of the country.

Mr. Satu named the construction of the Clara Town through Logan Town Road as being constructed under the Leadership of President Weah.

He urged the Residents of West Point to appreciate and support the developmental quest of the President of Liberia.

Mr. Satu indicated that President Weah has remained unwavering in ensuring that the country's aged -old-problem about road is mitigated.

The NRF's Boss noted that the Administration of President George M. Weah is sincere and concerned about improving the lives of Liberians and to ensure that basic social services are provided to them.