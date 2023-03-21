Liberia: Massive Voters' Awareness Exercise Carried Out in District 8

Prince A. Toles, a Representative Candidate contesting in District #8, Montserrado County, along with thousands of his supporters over the weekend carried out a massive voters' awareness exercise in the District requesting all residents of voting age to register ahead of the 2023 presidential and general elections.

The voters' awareness exercise carried out over the weekend by Toles, and his supporters comes in the wake of the official kick-off of voters' registration process which begins today Monday, March 20, 2023.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) had announced months ago March 20, 2023 as the official date to start voters' registration ahead of the October, 2023 presidential and generals.

The voters' awareness exercise carried out by Toles and his supporters was characterized by a long parade beginning from Slipway field of District# 8 through its principal streets connecting 11 street in Sinkor where the exercise was climax by a soccer game among the District's youths.

Speaking with reporters at the climax of the voters' awareness exercise, Toles said if voted for to represent District# 8 in the pending presidential and general elections in October, 2023, he will work along with its residents to bring about transformation to benefit their wellbeing

He promised to ensure that whiles he serves his people in the House of Representatives, he will, during his term of office develop bills that positively impact not only District# 8 and the wellbeing of its residents but also the society at large.

Toles also pointed out that keen, during his term of office will be focused on minimizing corruption ensuring that District# 8 benefit from growth in a unique form of development and as well as the larger society.

"When you repose your trust in me, together we can transform our District," Toles told a gathering of thousands of his supporters at the climax of the votes awareness exercise.