Nigeria: Peter Obi Officially Petitions Presidential Election Tribunal

21 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has formally submitted a petition challenging the process leading to the outcome of the Presidential Election held on February 28, 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election after which it declared him President-Elect.

Chief Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko announced the submission of the petition in a short message to Vanguard, in the early hours of Tuesday.

He wrote, "It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people's mandate has started."

