Nigeria: Zulum Rewards 149 Firemen With N100,000 Each for Gallantry During Market Inferno

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has approved the release of N14.9 million as grants to about 149 firemen in the state.

The governor gave the approval in appreciation of their gallantry at arresting the inferno at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri over the weekend.

The state was still battling with the rebuilding of the burnt Monday Market, which is expected to gulp several billions of naira, after it was consumed by inferno on the eve of the Presidential and National Assembly election.

Similarly, fire fighters from both Borno State and the Federal Fire Services did an outstanding job at the weekend, to ensure that the inferno that erupted at the Gamboru Market caused minimal damage.

Zulum who paid a 'thank you' visit to headquarters of the Borno State Fire Service in Maiduguri on Sunday, told the firemen he was impressed with their gallantry.

The governor said for their gallantry, he had approved the release of N14.9 million as grants to about 149 firemen operating under both the federal and state fire services.

He said: "I am here purposely to convey my deep appreciation to all of you for the great work you have been doing. Yesterday (Saturday) we had another fire disaster at Gamboru market and I was informed of your efforts towards quenching the fire. This goes to show how committed you are and we want to once again extend our appreciation to you."

The beneficiaries comprised of 60 firemen working with Borno State Government, 49 working with the Federal Fire Service, as well as 38 volunteer-fire fighters.

Zulum directed that each of the 149 fire men be given N100,000 and a bag of rice, as part of appreciation from Borno State Government.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed the employment of the 38 volunteer- firemen into the Borno State Fire Service as permanent staff.

The volunteers, 20 of them with the Maiduguri International Hotel and 18 with Borno State Fire Service were offering supportive services without receiving salaries which permanent staff are entitled to.

The governor also directed the management of Borno State Fire Service to immediately send to his office all of their requirements that would ensure the optimal performance of firemen in prevention and responses to fire incidents.

He also extended similar gesture to the Federal Fire Service, asking them to submit requirements in order to get some intervention from the state government.