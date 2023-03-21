Ghana: Vote for Someone With Economic, Finance Background - Duffuor to NDC Delegates

A flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr KwabenaDuffuor, wants delegates to consider voting for someone who has a background in economics and finance to lead the party in the upcoming elections.

According to the former Finance Minister, the economy is currently in a deplorable state which will take someone like him who has managed the finances of the country before to fix.

"The founder of the NDC established it with discipline. After him, a lawyer took over which was Prof. Atta-Mills. A communicator also took his turn and has done his part.

"It is now time for a person with a background in finance to take over the affairs of the country; this is because of the mess in the economy now, we need to fix it," he said.

He made these assertions, on Wednesday, March 16, on his campaign trail in the Greater Accra Region. Dr Duffuor also implored delegates to eschew engaging in acts that will distort the unity in the party and called for the aspirants to desist from using foul language in their campaign.

Also, he urged that party members and delegates work together because that was the best chance for the NDC to win the upcoming elections.

"I'll advise you to stop the division in the party because it is an internal contest. We need a stronger house ahead of the 2024 elections to be able to sack the elephant back into default."