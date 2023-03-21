Gambia U-20 Team Switch Attention to FIFA U-20 World Cup

20 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team will now switch their attention to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup is set to commence in May 2023.

The Young Scorpions will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves physically, mentally and morally for the FIFA 2023 World Cup.

The Gambia U-20 team will fight to win all their group matches to advance to the second round of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

It could be recalled that The Gambia U-20 team finished as runners-up in the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship after losing to Senegal 2-0 in a final played at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt on 11th March 2023.

