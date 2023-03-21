Gambia Joins Rest of World to Celebrate Francophonie

The Gambia, though Alliance Francaise de Banjul, on Thursday joined the rest of the world to celebrate Francophonie week, an event celebrated all over the world every March.

The event, which is celebrated in grand style through entertainment performances from students is mostly celebrated in French-speaking countries around the globe, including The Gambia.

Held at the Alliance Open Theatre, it was graced by a huge crowd including government authorities, French teachers, and officials of Alliance Francaise de Banjul, among others.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Osuman Bah, representative of the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, expressed delight while emphasising the importance of the day to The Gambia. He said The Gambia, as surrounded by Senegal, is no doubt part of the Francophone and thus should be part of the celebration of the week-long activity.

"The French language was only taught in secondary schools but we are now happy to say that the language is now offered in the Lower Basic Schools in order to help enable students to better speak the language," he said.

Justine Guschlbauer, director of Alliance Francaise, welcomed dignitaries and participants for such an important event, while reiterating the importance of the celebration held across the globe every March.

Dwelling on the objectives of Alliance Francaise, she stated that it's to promote the French language and cross-cultural exchange.

The event wrapped up with interesting cultural and educational performances from students in different schools in the Greater Banjul Area.

Francophonie Day is observed by the International Organization of La Francophonie on March 20 every year to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture. It is celebrated in commemoration of the 1970 Niamey Convention, which French-speaking states signed to align their mutual interest.