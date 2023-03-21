Gambia: Tangara Attends 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, has participated in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Nouakchott, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, from 16th to 17th March 2023 under the theme "Moderation: Key to Security and Stability"

Dr. Mamadou Tangara in delivering his speech commended the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania under the able leadership of His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani for hosting the meeting and for the generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation since their arrival in the historic city of Nouakchott.

The Foreign Minister in the same vein congratulated the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for assuming the Chairmanship of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organisation.

He extended sincere appreciation to the Secretary General of the OIC, H.E. Ambassador Hissein Brahim Taha for the able stewardship and management of the Affairs of the Organisation.

"As terrorism in all its forms and manifestations cannot be tolerated, we must therefore come up with integrated strategies of moderation and security to combat this menace," posited Dr. Tangara

FM Tangara extended appreciation to His Majesty The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, for taking the initiative to spread the message of peace through the platform of Interfaith Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence championed by the Muslim World League under the leadership of its Secretary General His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa who in December last year collaborated with His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia in hosting the first All-Africa Ulama Conference in Banjul.

"The spreading of such messages of peaceful coexistence, moderation and security globally are essential tools for the changing of hearts and minds which serve and augur well in breaking barriers of perennial misunderstanding between diverse cultures, religions, tribes, races and countries for a better world and for humanity in general."

The Foreign Minister reiterated Gambia's solid support to the Palestinian people and called upon the International Community to compel Israel, the occupying force, to abide by the tenets of International Law and the peace process.