Gambia: KMC Extends D100,000 Magnanimity to 15 Fire Victim Households

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) last Thursday donated D100,000 to various fire victims within the municipality.

The donation followed a request made by the municipality's Disaster Coordinator Ngange Jeng to support the fire victims.

Speaking at the presentation at his KMC office, Mr. Jeng said from December 2022 to date, his office has recorded 16 households and 297 people as affected by the fire outbreak.

"We only supported one household previously," he disclosed, adding that thanks to the commitment of the Mayor who is also the chairperson of the KM Disaster Management Committee that this became a reality upon his (Jeng) personal request.

He hailed the management of KMC for this laudable gesture, saying they were able to render assistance to fire victims despite challenges.

For his part, Lamin Dibba, the councillor for Bakau Cape Point Ward, commended the leadership of the KMC for the gesture. He described the gesture as very timely as the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches.

He also advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the donation, while acknowledging the efforts of the KMC in supporting these affected victims.