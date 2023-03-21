Gambia: GFF Unveils New National Team Jerseys

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) under the leadership of Lamin Kaba Bajo on Saturday unveiled the new national team jerseys at a ceremony held at Football House in Kanifing.

The newly unveiled jerseys are the first ever to be designed by The Gambia after previous ones were chosen from company's catalogue.

The new jerseys are a combination of the colours in the country's national flag, the crest of the Federation and the Scorpions logo.

According to Football House, the new designed jerseys will be used for this month's double legged AFCON qualifier games against Mali and other national team engagements going forward.

Speaking at the unveiling, Lamin Kaba Bajo, president of the Gambia Football Federation, said the new jerseys could not have come at the better time than now as The Gambia set to play Mali in the double legged tie of the AFCON qualifiers this month.

"We believe that the jerseys will make a big impact in terms of motivation and the spirit of players. It might also have a negative impact on opponents' players and fans due to its attractiveness," he said.

He nonetheless called on critics to come with their ideas and observation to improve the new design as they aim to make it better.

Marcel Mendy, executive director of the National Sports Council, congratulated Saller Company and GFF for the new designed jerseys, adding that it is gratifying to have the national team jerseys locally conceived.

"We want to thank the GFF for their foresight, this is indeed quite commendable. We want to appreciate all the efforts that have been putting. We will continue to pledge as government even though we know that sometimes things are difficult," Mr. Mendy said.

He added that sports, particularly football, is very expensive especially issues of the national teams. He, however, assured the Federation of their best in moving the country's football to higher heights.

He went on to express hope that the new jerseys will bring the Gambia better luck.