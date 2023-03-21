Gambia Immigration Act, Code of Conduct Validated

The Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), Swiss Confederation, Government of The Gambia (GoTG) and the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) recently validated the Immigration Act 2023 and the Gambia Immigration Department Code of Conduct.

The forum was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre on Tuesday.

Ken Isaac, head of DCAF Banjul Office said the objective of the forum was to identify and prioritise areas that need to align with international standard, human rights and gender equality in the Act and Code of Conduct.

He added that they also aim to ensure a comprehensive legal framework and policies governing the institution are put in place to ensure an effective and accountable security sector under democratic control.

According to him, the GID is the guardian institution in migration management, adding that their mandate as a security institution is absent from the Immigration Act, along with the capacity to coordinate with other security institutions for an effective integrated border management to counter transnational organised crime.

Hulay Jallow, the Deputy Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID)said government's initiative for Security Sector Reforms (SSR) in 2017 was a massive commitment.

She added that the draft Immigration Bill is expected to be more inclusive and holistic when finally passed into law by the National Assembly, adding that it will enhance the structural operation and organisation of GID, expand its scope of responsibility and further provide other avenues for its establishments, roles, powers and functions.

She pointed out that the Act will cater for security needs of residents of The Gambia.

DDG Jallow said if the Act is passed into law, it will serve as a replacement for the old 1965 law that does not reflect the current realities of Immigration operations and management.