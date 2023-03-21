Gambia Immigration Act, Code of Conduct Validated

20 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), Swiss Confederation, Government of The Gambia (GoTG) and the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) recently validated the Immigration Act 2023 and the Gambia Immigration Department Code of Conduct.

The forum was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre on Tuesday.

Ken Isaac, head of DCAF Banjul Office said the objective of the forum was to identify and prioritise areas that need to align with international standard, human rights and gender equality in the Act and Code of Conduct.

He added that they also aim to ensure a comprehensive legal framework and policies governing the institution are put in place to ensure an effective and accountable security sector under democratic control.

According to him, the GID is the guardian institution in migration management, adding that their mandate as a security institution is absent from the Immigration Act, along with the capacity to coordinate with other security institutions for an effective integrated border management to counter transnational organised crime.

Hulay Jallow, the Deputy Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID)said government's initiative for Security Sector Reforms (SSR) in 2017 was a massive commitment.

She added that the draft Immigration Bill is expected to be more inclusive and holistic when finally passed into law by the National Assembly, adding that it will enhance the structural operation and organisation of GID, expand its scope of responsibility and further provide other avenues for its establishments, roles, powers and functions.

She pointed out that the Act will cater for security needs of residents of The Gambia.

DDG Jallow said if the Act is passed into law, it will serve as a replacement for the old 1965 law that does not reflect the current realities of Immigration operations and management.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.