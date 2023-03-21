Gambia: GADHOH Female Wing Asks Govt to Introduce Sign Language On GRTS

The female wing of GADHOH on behalf of the entire organisation has asked the Government to introduce sign language on The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) and, if possible, on other TV stations across the country.

They lamented the lack of access to information, which has rendered them uninformed of important national affairs and issues across the country.

The renewed call directed to government was made at a recent ceremony held at the GADHOH female branch premises in Kanifing Institutional Layout on Saturday, where the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) donated equipment for the skill centre at the premises.

Madam Isatou Sayang, women and children development officer of GADHOH female wing, thanked the UNDP for the support of sign language interpretation on the QTV, which she said has enabled them to understand what is going on in the country.

"When the project ended, the deaf people suffered a lot, because we cannot understand what is going on in our country, which is a big discrimination in the country."

"We know the government also budgeted for the activities of the country, but I think deaf people have been neglected and forgotten. This is a big discrimination against the deaf community," she said.

"All languages are available during news except sign language, which has not been supported after the end of the project by the UNDP. We are appealing to the government of The Gambia, especially President Adama Barrow and the stakeholders to come forward.

"We appeal for them to contribute and support the services of sign language on the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) and, if possible, in other media," Madam Sayang appealed

Dodou Loum, executive director of GADHOH, and Adama Jammeh, who is the female wing's assistant treasurer, all spoke on the same lines as they commended the sign language interpretation on QTV supported by UNDP, which lasted for about 12 to 15 months

Defunct Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission deputy chairperson, Madam Adelaide Sosseh, who also attended the ceremony said: "Sign language has to be integrated into the mainstream so that people who are deaf and hard of hearing have quick and easy access to reliable information and that they are not marginalised in having access to information."