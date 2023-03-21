Senegal: Good Morning Mr President - Mediate and Broker Peace in Senegal - Boost Our Security

column

Mr President, peace is a priceless commodity hence every country should endeavour to guard against violent disputes and maintain peace and security for its people.

The current political situation in Senegal should not be allowed to escalate to an undesirable situation. In last Thursday's protest, 300 Senegalese protesters were arrested, two died and some injured, whilst four buses, petrol stations, supermarkets, the ruling party headquarters were burnt, as reported by the media in Senegal.

Therefore, neighbouring presidents and religious leaders should set up a mediation team to meet with the ruling and opposition parties in Senegal to settle the issue of that country.

Mr President, The Gambia is the immediate next-door neighbour to Senegal, and it is important you intervene to bring a lasting peace there, especially between members and leaders of the ruling party and the opposition.

Mr President, your mediation action would cushion and mitigate the stress and problems the people of Senegal are currently facing. You are considered a democratic leader and peacemaker, who is able to ensure peace and harmony is restored in Senegal. This is because The Gambia and Senegal are one people divided by colonial masters.

Let's keep it in mind that any problem in Senegal will surely affect not only The Gambia but also the whole sub-region, especially with regard to trade, and movement of people and goods. The Senegalese religious leaders are essential personalities to meet with in order to broker lasting or binding peace in Senegal.

Mr President, your timely intervention in Senegal is highly necessary and very important, more so that the presidential election of that country is scheduled for February 25, 2024.

Mr President, veering onto home affairs, we would like to draw your attention to security in The Gambia. Security is still a challenge as armed robbery is on the increase in the country.

On 2nd March 2023 about 15 armed robbers attacked a house in Wellingara Kolomba, took and went away with money, mobiles and other valuable items.

This incident is a challenge to the effectiveness of the security apparatus in this country. This means that security agents should be well equipped professionally. They need more operational vehicles, proper communications gadgets and security posts with many officers on duty (and to avoid leaving only one or two officers in a post for the whole night) to carry out their work efficiently. They also need CCTV in some strategic areas across the country and other necessary items.

Finally Mr President, your government should also solicit assistance from friendly countries to meet some of the challenges and needs of our security forces.

The security personnel should also be motivated to carry out their work more efficiently. The Security Toll numbers should be active and functional 24/7 with operators responding immediately when there is an emergency or distress call.

More funds should be invested in the security of the nation through the Ministry of Interior, as without security there can be no peace and development.

Good day!