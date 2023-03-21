Gambia: Brikama Utd Record 3rd Win in GFF Division League

20 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Brikama United have recorded their third win of the season during the week-13 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played on Saturday.

Brikama United defeated Banjul United 4-2 at home during a game played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The victory put Brikama United at 9th position with 15 points, while Banjul United drop to 11th position with 14 points.

Fortune played a barren goalless draw against Waa Banjul during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

The result put Fortune at 8th position with 17 points, while Waa Banjul sit 14th position with 10 points.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.