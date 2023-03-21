Gambia: Brikama Utd Record 3rd Win in GFF Division League

Brikama United have recorded their third win of the season during the week-13 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played on Saturday.

Brikama United defeated Banjul United 4-2 at home during a game played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The victory put Brikama United at 9th position with 15 points, while Banjul United drop to 11th position with 14 points.

Fortune played a barren goalless draw against Waa Banjul during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

The result put Fortune at 8th position with 17 points, while Waa Banjul sit 14th position with 10 points.