Liberia: 'Don't Underestimate Liberia' Says Lone Star Head Coach

Monrovia — Liberia head Coach, Ansu Keita says his side should not be 'underestimate' as Lone Star return to international football against South Africa in the Afcon qualifier.

Liberia will play two crucial back-to-back matches against South Africans, beginning with the first leg away on March 24 at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg before the eagerly anticipated fixture at the refurbished Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville City on March 28.

Lone Star did not start the Afcon qualifier on good footing, losing to Morocco at home, but the two matches against South Africa will determine whether Liberia could stand a realistic chance to progress to the continental showpiece.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the team's departure, Keita who will be in charge of his first match, described South Africa as a very top opponent.

He, however, guaranteed Liberians of good performance and positive results against the South Africans.

Keita, whose side needs four points to book her spot in the showpiece said 90 minutes will determine the outcome of the match.

Said Keita "South Africa is a very top side. Don't underestimate South Africa but don't underestimate Liberia."

"We respect everybody and we want people to respect us too. South Africa is just like us."

We are going to play and we will play. The 90 minutes will decide but we are going to play."

"My expectation is a good result, win or don't win, lost or draw we are going to play. We are expecting to good football, good result," he said.