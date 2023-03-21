Liberia: 'We Will Keep Supporting Kickball Without Hesitation' - Momo Cyrus Assures Kickball Federation

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) Momo Cyrus has assured the Liberia Kickball Federation of his unending support to the sports.

Mr. Cyrus through his company , SEGAL historically and exclusively sponsored the 2022 league season of the Liberia Kickball Federation.

According to the SEGAL boss his support to the game is due to his unflinching passion for the game and sports in general.

"We will do all what we can do and we will not hesitate to keep supporting kickball in Liberia ", Mr. Cyrus maintained.

Speaking at LKF awards night ceremony, the sports promoter who commended authorities of the federation for a job well done in the sector thus far also encourage all Liberians to put all hands on desk in order to support Liberia's traditional game, Kickball.

"This game can get better once , we all put our hands together", he further emphasize.

According to him sports promotes unity and peace and as a traditional game, kickball, it is key that all stakeholders and well meaning Liberians see the need to pay more attention to it and give it the necessary support that the game so desire as the Country's only traditional game.

The SEGAL boss who was also honored by the LKF for his immense support to the game especially for the 2022 league season stated that he was thrilled not for the honor bestowed upon him and his family including his company but for the fact that his little effort can be recognized nationally, it speaks volume and further motivates him to do more.

He said he was impressed by the fact that the level of support given the sport made a tremendous impact mainly with the implementation of scores of programs during the year under review, "Keep up the good work, President Whea", he noted.

Among other things , Mr. Cyrus support help raised the bar of sponsorship from 15,000, 18,000, 21,000LD to 50,000, 75,000, and 100,000LD, something the LKF boss described as overwhelming on the part of the SEGAL head.

Well as a means of further continuing its support to the federation, Mr. Cyrus pledged to provide 200,000LD to the LKF for the new league season as stakeholders and players of the game jumped up in celebration and appreciation for Mr. Cyrus's support to them.

In a happy mood, the federation's President Emmanuel Surprise Whea praised the SEGAL's boss for his support to the sector.

According to him, Mr. Cyrus intervention into the league has now added now flavor and Dynamism to the sector for which , he is grateful.

As a demonstration of their pay back to the Liberian entrepreneur, the federation honored , gowned and certificated Momo Cyrus for his contribution to the promotion and growth process of kickball in Liberia.

"As of today's date, you, Momo TarnueKollie Cyrus is now the biggest kickball fan in Liberia, continue your gesture, we are grateful", Amb. Whea added.

Meanwhile, as Chairman of the Lofa County Sports Steering Committee of the National County Sports Meet, Mr. Cyrus through his innovation, motivation and instrumentality helped ensure that Lofa won back to back kickball championships for the first time since its existence in 1964.