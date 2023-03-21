Ghana: HAG Invites 31 for Non-Residential Camping

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) have selected 31 players to commence a non-residential training at the Accra Sports Stadium Handball Court.

The players, drawn from the various security agencies and institutions,will train daily at the Accra Sports Stadium, commencing Monday, March 27 for the International Hockey Federation (IHF) African Zone 3 Challenge Trophy Tournament in Accra.

The six-day event is slated for April 10-16, 2023.

Technical Director of HAG, Mr George Bankole told the Times Sports in an interview that the exercise will afford the technical team the opportunity to build a formidable team for the championship.

Players invited to constitute the youth female team includesOtabil Elizabeth, Dampson Justina, Mensah Josephine, Atompoya Charity, Atechon Ruth, Benyingi Edna andNmoandeAma.

The rest are BalikhisuSalifu, Dampson Leticia, Sackey Victoria, SaleyLariba, KombatBashira, Kowodaane Lydia, Allotey Portia and Torto Eunice.

The junior female team has Banson Matilda, AnnobilAlfreda, AlhassanMutashira, Adobia Emilia, Kaba Barbara Moses, Akuribire Gloria, Toruur Lucy and BentuSeidu.

The rest are BukariHawawwu, Obeng Hannah, Tignagini Joana, AdongoLorretta, KubillAtience, Okine Naomi, Adomaah Evelyn and KobinaDorcas.

HAG was awarded the hosting rights of the IHF African Zone 3 Challenge Trophy Tournament after a successful bid.