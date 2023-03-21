Gambia: How Many Poitical Parties Have Filed Candidates So Far?

The IEC has set up a schedule for nomination of political parties in an alphabetical order from 14th to 25th March 2023.

On the first day, the parties scheduled for the exercise are APP and ARND. None of them put up candidates.

On 15th March APRC and CA were scheduled to appear. APRC has filed 11 candidates for West Coast region out of which seven are from the Foni area. They also filed in five candidates in Kanifing administrative area. CA did not file in candidates.

On 16th March DP and GANU were scheduled to appear. Today DP and GDC are scheduled to appear.