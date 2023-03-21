Gambia: NPP Cancels Protest

Foroyaa earlier received information that the Inspector General of Police had granted permit to the NPP Youth Wing to hold a procession on Friday from Bund Road to the National Assembly just as was accorded to the UDP.

Foroyaa did observe earlier that handing over a petition by the UDP Youth Wing to the minister of justice could lead the executive to set up a commission of inquiry into any corruption allegation made. On the other hand any allegation of corruption extracted from the report of the auditor general could best be handled by the auditor general who has power to refer such matters to the Inspector General of Police.

In the same vein Foroyaa questioned the intention of the NPP to hold a protest on corruption in local government councils since a commission of inquiry has been set up to look into the conduct of councils. It is therefore no surprise that the NPP has no longer seen the need to protest against corruption in local government councils.