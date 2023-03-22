South Africa: New Electricity Minister Blames Infrastructure Problems for Power Crisis - South African News Briefs - March 22, 2023

Cape Town —

Power Crisis: Infrastructure Problems More to Blame Than Corruption - Electricity Minister

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is leading an eight-day assessment tour to power stations across the country, EyeWitness News reports. The Daily Maverick is reporting that the minister said that the efficiency of Eskom's power stations was heavily affected by technical defaults. On Tuesday March 21, 2023, Ramokgopa told the media during his visit to Kusile Power Station: "The challenges that we've had here, these are technical problems, they have nothing to do with so-called corruption." Ramokgopa said the issues at Kusile were down to the structural integrity of the chimney and the design components of the flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD), which "have nothing to do with corruption and everything to do with technical designs".

National Assembly Speaker Leads Delegation in Russia

Parliament has announced that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo are leading a multiparty delegation at a conference organised by the Russian Parliament, themed "Russia – Africa in a Multipolar World", News24 reports. "More than 40 high-ranking delegates from various African states are in attendance alongside their Russian counterparts. The conference aims to discuss the contribution of parliamentarians to the comprehensive development of cooperation with African states," reads the statement from Parliament.

Man Wanted for Allegedly Scamming North West Woman of R2 Million in Pension Money

The Hawks in North West are looking for a man who allegedly scammed a 54-year-old woman of more than R2 million after meeting on a dating site, News24 reports. North West Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the funds were part of the woman's pension payout. Rikhotso said the money was handed over between May and August 2022 to the alleged scammer. She also said the man used a fake name in interactions with the woman.

