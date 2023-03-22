Liberia: Rep. Somwarbi Calls for Robust Awareness On Menstrual Health

22 March 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Nimba County District #3 Representative, Joseph Somwarbi is calling on Liberians who are knowledgeable on the significance of menstrual health education to engage in a robust awareness campaign, across the country.

Representative Somwarbi noted that it is a normal for females to observe their periods.

Speaking, Thursday, during an awareness campaign of the Public Health Initiative of Liberia on Menstrual Hygiene on a local radio station, the Nimba County Lawmaker further indicated that the public needs to be aware about the health-care measures.

Speaking further, the House of Representative Committee Chairperson on Health disclosed that the committee takes seriously the issue of menstrual hygiene stressing that many of the committee members are from the medical sector.

He noted that women spent lots of money to purchase menstrual pads something that needs urgent attention. .

Representative Somwarbi mentioned that due to the lack of access to menstrual pads in the rural sector, it has placed women at risk.

