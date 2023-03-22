Liberia: Paynesville Residents Call On GOL to Take Action Against Garbage Disposal

Several Residents of the Township of Paynesville City have called on the Liberian Government to take the appropriate actions aimed at addressing the hygienic conditions in the Township.

According to the Residents, the illegal disposal of garbage on the Principal Streets of Paynesville, including roads being constructed is a major concern that needs to be addressed.

In an interview with this medium, the Spokesperson of the concerned Residents, Joseph Flomo, mentioned that it is unacceptable for the Paynesville City Corporation and other relevant state authorities to allow garbage being disposed in the streets.

According to him, most of the streets are piled up with garbage and he named Red-Light Market, Japan Freeway, the Paynesville City Hall Road among others.

The residents further noted that such acts need to be curtailed.

They then called on the Government to take the appropriate security measures that will prevent such unwholesome acts.

The Residents also expressed appreciation to the Government for the huge wave of development in the Township relative to road construction.

The residents recommend to the Government to work with the various community's Leaders to address these concerns.