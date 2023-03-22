Sierra Leone: Afro International Organizes Raffle for Four Lucky Moneygram Customers

Afro International has on Saturday, 18th March, 2023, conducted its grand raffle draw for their customers, who send and receive money through MoneyGram and presented prizes to the luck winners.

The grand draw title "Win Big Campaign" took place at Afro International, Rawdon Street, attracted a host of customers who had won initial prizes before, and qualified to take part in the grand raffle draw and some members of the public as well.

Explaining more about the draw, the Manager at Afro International, Mayur Jadhwani said the essence of the raffle is to motivate their customers who are sending and receiving money through Money Gram.

The draw,he said, started three months ago, but " today is the grand draw, where people have the opportunity to win freezers and televisions, prior to what they have been winning.

As a company operating in the country, Mr Jadhwani said they wanted to give back to the people and by organizing such a raffle , it had benefited some families, as they planned to continue with such promotion in order to add value to their customers.

One of the winners of the "32 inches LG Plasma Television" Pastor Deborah Godwin started by thanking God for such a win.

According to her, she has been using money Gram to send and receive money all these years, and as a result of that, she has been rewarded through the work of God, by winning a plasma television.

"I'm very happy for the win, and to be the first woman that has woman," she said.

Mohamed Sheriff, happened to be one of the winners, that won the freezer. He thanked Afro International and Money Gram for giving him such an opportunity to have won a fridge.

Mr. Sheriff said he has family members oversea, who have been sending money for him through Money Gram, and also he has been making use of the platform by also sending money to other people abroad.

He described the process as fair and transparent one, wherein the lucky person will be chosen and have the opportunity to spin the board. This is not the first time I'm winning, but today is the first to winner a freezer."

Four lucky winners, who had been sending and receiving money from Afro International and Money Gram, happened to win, two plasma televisions and freezers.