Sierra Leone: Africell Doles Out Over Nle 75,000 to Winners of 'Win Kopo' Promo

21 March 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan G. Koroma

One of the leading GMS providers in the country, Africell, last Friday, presented cash prize of NLe75, 000 to three lucky winners of their ongoing 'win kopo' promotion. The three lucky winners received NLe25, 000 each.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Wilberforce Village Head Office, Assistant Communications Manager, Adbul Aziz Kamara, stated that the promotion has daily, weekly and monthly draws, noting that points are calculated from every recharge done by a subscribers.

He stated that the more a subscriber recharges, the more chances they have in the daily electronic draw.

He explained that when a subscriber recharges he or she will receive a questioner SMS from Africell and that they can participate by answering the question or dial *4888# or send start to 4888 for only Nle80 cents daily,

He said the promotion has a weekly draw of NLe5, 000, monthly of NLe25, 000, and a grand prize of NLe250, 000 at the end of the promotion.

Speaking after receiving the cheque of NLe25, 000, one of the winners Saliue Koroma, who identified himself as a traffic warden, said he couldn't believe when he first received the call from Africell that he had won such money.

"Even when I told my friends that I have won from the Africell 'win kopo promotion they didn't believe me. They told me the call was faked and it comes from 419ers but this is reality," he said.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.