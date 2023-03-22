Liberia: CDC Certificates New Auxiliary

21 March 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Chairman and Members of the National Auxiliaries Network of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), on Thursday, March 16. 2023, presented Certificate of Accreditation to Officials of Team 14/ 2023 for the Re-election of President Weah, after successfully completing the requirements set by the CDC National Auxiliaries Network.

According to Mr. Mayango M. Jallah Chairman National Auxiliaries Network, Team 14. successfully completed the vetting and accreditation review process and was thus awarded said certificate as an auxiliary of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The certificate was received by the National Chairman, Mr. Bobby Bleyah Addison who extended thanks and appreciation to the Network for the Certificate and promised to work along with other Auxiliaries Network of the CDC for the Re-election of President Weah as President of Liberia and Speaker Bhofal Chambers of Pleebo Sodoken District and New Jerusalem Maryland County.

Following that, the National Vice Chairman for Policy Planning and Research, Bishop Dr. Jerry C. M. Yarpa, also made a statement during the presentation and expressed happiness for the realization of their dream and promised their commitment to the primary objective of re-electing President Weah and CDC Lawmakers.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.