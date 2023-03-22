Nigeria: For the Records - Download Peter Obi's Petition Challenging Election of Bola Tinubu As Nigeria's President

22 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, formally filed his petition challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 25 February presidential election.

The electoral commission, INEC, declared Mr Tinubu the winner of the election having scored majority votes (8,794,726 votes) and at least 25 per cent of votes in 29 states.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election with 6,984,520 votes while Mr Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes.

In his petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, Mr Obi sought five prayers from the court.

