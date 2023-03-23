Liberia: Pres. Weah Shocked and Saddened Over Tragic Motor Accident

Washington DC -The President of Liberia, H.E Dr. George Manneh Weah has received with shock, news of a tragic motor accident which happened along the RIA highway on Wednesday, March 22, resulting in the deaths of many people - including a police officer and a young student.

Eye witnesses recounted that the incident was caused by a truck losing control and running into pedestrians along the roadside, which is undergoing construction.

President Weah has said he is very saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives and has therefore conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.

He called on the public to remain calm as the police carries out its investigation with the view of taking the necessary corrective measures to avert such incident from happening again in the future.

"It's sad to see the life of any Liberian end so tragically", the Liberian Leader said, while calling on the police to use their standard operating procedure so that if criminal culpability is determined, anyone found liable can be held accountable.