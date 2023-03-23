Liberia: Pres. Weah Shocked and Saddened Over Tragic Motor Accident

22 March 2023
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Washington DC -The President of Liberia, H.E Dr. George Manneh Weah has received with shock, news of a tragic motor accident which happened along the RIA highway on Wednesday, March 22, resulting in the deaths of many people - including a police officer and a young student.

Eye witnesses recounted that the incident was caused by a truck losing control and running into pedestrians along the roadside, which is undergoing construction.

President Weah has said he is very saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives and has therefore conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.

He called on the public to remain calm as the police carries out its investigation with the view of taking the necessary corrective measures to avert such incident from happening again in the future.

"It's sad to see the life of any Liberian end so tragically", the Liberian Leader said, while calling on the police to use their standard operating procedure so that if criminal culpability is determined, anyone found liable can be held accountable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.