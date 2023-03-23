Liberia: President Weah Inspires Health Workers At 3rd Health Workers Symposium

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has underscored the importance of the medical profession and vowed that his government would continue to improve and expand access to healthcare delivery across the country.

In a special statement Wednesday, March 22, 2023, delivered virtually to health workers at the 3rd International Community Health Worker Symposium being held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, President Weah recalled how he has seen firsthand the challenges that families are faced with, particularly in rural areas, in accessing these basic health needs but said his administration has made tremendous progress over the years in disease prevention and minimizing mortality.

"As you may know, in the last few years, we have managed to increase our coverage through the training and recruitment of health workers, as well as ensuring the accessibility of health care services," he said.

Acknowledging many shocks the Liberian health sector has experienced over the years, the President indicated that the sector has remained resilient, urging health workers to ensure that the country continues such momentum.

"There still remain a lot of challenges that require collective action to overcome," President Weah said, adding: "It is, therefore, my expectation that this 3rd International Community Health Worker symposium will ponder over how all stakeholders can work together in achieving success."

The symposium, which kicked off on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, seeks to gather and discuss plans to expand health care services in order to meet the needs of our vulnerable population.

President Weah, who is currently out of the country on huge international engagements in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America, bemoaned his absence, saying he would have loved to grace the program in person.

He thanked health workers for gathering here and committing to work for the good of humanity.